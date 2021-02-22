Swiss National Bank Sells 16,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of FOX worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

