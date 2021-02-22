Swiss National Bank Sells 17,400 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Discovery worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 74.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

