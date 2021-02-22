Swiss National Bank Sells 186,000 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,812,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Yamana Gold worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 844,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.