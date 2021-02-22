Swiss National Bank Sells 50,500 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Imperial Oil worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

