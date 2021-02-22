Swiss National Bank Sells 60,800 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Canopy Growth worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of CGC opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.