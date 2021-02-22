Swiss National Bank Sells 84,980 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 644,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

NYSE SCCO opened at $79.42 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,515,111 shares in the company, valued at $113,224,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 524,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

