Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AXTA stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

