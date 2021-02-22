Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50. Approximately 5,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 13,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile (TSE:TPK)

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

