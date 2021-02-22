SYNC Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $429,092.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $429,092.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00481809 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00036524 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.14 or 0.02496903 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,526,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,678,092 tokens. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

SYNC Network Token Trading

SYNC Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.