Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $640.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.