T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $119.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

