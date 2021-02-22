T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

TMUS stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

