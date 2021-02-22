T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $110,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $161.44 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.