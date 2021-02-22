Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $279,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.94. 260,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,727,693. The firm has a market cap of $699.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

