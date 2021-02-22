Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $134.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

