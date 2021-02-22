TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.71 and last traded at $84.83. 3,873,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,890,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.19.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,696.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 345,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.