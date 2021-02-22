TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.71 and last traded at $84.83. 3,873,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,890,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.19.
The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,696.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 345,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
