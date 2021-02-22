TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

