Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00. The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 1184354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$589.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

