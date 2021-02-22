Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) rose 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 4,963,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,418,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -394.15 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

