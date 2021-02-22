Tap Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Tap has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $34,094.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00040490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020669 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

