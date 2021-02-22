Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,051 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,772 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $40.37. 42,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,720. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

