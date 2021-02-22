Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.38% of Target worth $338,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

NYSE TGT opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

