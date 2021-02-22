Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Tarkett stock remained flat at $$19.10 during trading on Monday. Tarkett has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.
Tarkett Company Profile
