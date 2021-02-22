Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Tarkett stock remained flat at $$19.10 during trading on Monday. Tarkett has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Tarkett Company Profile

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

