Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.05 Million

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Equities research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $39.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $148.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $224.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $226.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

