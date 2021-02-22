Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 2,668,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,340,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.
TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.
