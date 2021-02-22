Taylor Wimpey (TWODY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS: TWODY):

2/10/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

2/9/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/2/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $22.38 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

