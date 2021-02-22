TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s (TRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.80.

TRP stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$56.98. 1,090,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,525. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

