TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.
TCRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $964.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
