TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $964.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,273 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

