TD Securities Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.36.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.07. 2,088,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Insiders bought 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

