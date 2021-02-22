TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott Sells 32,500 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00.
Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 73,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
