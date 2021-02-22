TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott Sells 32,500 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 73,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

