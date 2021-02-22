Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 110,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 129,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
The firm has a market cap of $328.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.
In other news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)
Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
