Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 110,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 129,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a market cap of $328.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

In other news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Team by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 245.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Team by 487.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

