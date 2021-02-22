Teck Resources Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

NYSE TECK opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,930,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 165,104 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.