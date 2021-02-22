TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

