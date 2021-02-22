Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $15,767,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $405.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

