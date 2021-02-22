Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153,962 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Teledyne Technologies worth $177,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

