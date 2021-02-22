Tellza (TSE:TEL) Trading Down 19%

Tellza Inc. (TSE:TEL)’s share price was down 19% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 3,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81.

About Tellza (TSE:TEL)

Tellza Inc operates as a communications company worldwide. The company provides voice interconnections; international and domestic voice termination services; and SMS services through interconnections with traditional carriers, mobile network operators, SMS hubs, and SMS aggregators. It is also involved in software development; real time solutions designing and implementation; and big data management activities.

