Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. Temenos has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.