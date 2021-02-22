TENA Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $291,902.92 and approximately $94.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

About TENA

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

