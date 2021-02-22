Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $68,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $169,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $193,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Tenable news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,538,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.