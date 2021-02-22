TENT (TENT) One Day Volume Tops $551,489.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, TENT has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $551,489.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00493016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00085983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00059596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00487499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00027752 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,934,920 coins and its circulating supply is 32,857,828 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

