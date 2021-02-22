Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Terex worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,520 shares of company stock worth $4,611,483 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

