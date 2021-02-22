Terracoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $388.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $607,032.05 and approximately $388.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,885.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.35 or 0.01145505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00388727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003647 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005486 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.