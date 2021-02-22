TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $191,881.37 and approximately $99,960.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

