Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $39.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $741.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,451. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $712.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $822.87 and its 200-day moving average is $554.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

