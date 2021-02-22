Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 421.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $34.19 on Monday, reaching $747.11. 629,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,674,451. The company has a market capitalization of $717.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $822.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

