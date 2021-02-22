Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 8.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $710.20 and last traded at $714.50. 36,886,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,738,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.30.

Specifically, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $822.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.47. The firm has a market cap of $685.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,491.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

