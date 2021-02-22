TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Up 8.3%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.24. 180,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 65,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,930 shares of company stock worth $405,111. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 88,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

