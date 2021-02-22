Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.41% of Tetra Tech worth $779,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $143.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,013,507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,056 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,914. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

