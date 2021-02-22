Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,566 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,200,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,174 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,121,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 128,071 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.04 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

