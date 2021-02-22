Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,317 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $162,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

TXN opened at $175.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

